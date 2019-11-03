Khayelitsha shack fire claims 2 lives

The blaze broke out in in the early hours of Sunday morning and the exact cause is still unknown at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been killed in a fire in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.

Cape Town fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse explained: “Upon arrival the fire group found a single informal settlement alight. The fire was extinguished. The bodies of an adult male and adult female was discovered.”