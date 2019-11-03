Khama denies claims he opened offshore accounts linked to Motsepe-Radebe

In an affidavit deposed in the case of arrested intelligence agent Willeminah Maswabi, investigators said Khama issued the instructions in 2008 when he assumed office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana president Ian Khama has denied allegations that he instructed the Reserve Bank of Botswana to open offshore accounts now linked to South African businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and terrorism.

However, the former stateman’s lawyers have accused government of a clandestine conspiracy to assassinate his character.

Affidavits before the Gaborone High Court said in 2008 that three intelligence accounts were created by the Reserve Bank of Botswana, with the instruction of Khama and then-director general of intelligence Isaac Kgosi.

The affidavit said in 2009 that funds from one of the accounts were transferred to HSBC Bank in Hong Kong with the intention to purchase intelligence equipment.

But Ramalepa Attorneys said their client, Khama, never issued any instructions to any officer of the Bank of Botswana for the creation of any account of whatever nature.

Khama said he had no offshore accounts called for a forensic audit to determine the truth in these allegations

Instead, like Motsepe-Radebe, the former president said the claims were attempts by president Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government to discredit him.