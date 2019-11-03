Khama denies claims he opened offshore accounts linked to Motsepe-Radebe
In an affidavit deposed in the case of arrested intelligence agent Willeminah Maswabi, investigators said Khama issued the instructions in 2008 when he assumed office.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana president Ian Khama has denied allegations that he instructed the Reserve Bank of Botswana to open offshore accounts now linked to South African businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and terrorism.
In an affidavit deposed in the case of arrested intelligence agent Willeminah Maswabi, investigators said Khama issued the instructions in 2008 when he assumed office.
However, the former stateman’s lawyers have accused government of a clandestine conspiracy to assassinate his character.
Affidavits before the Gaborone High Court said in 2008 that three intelligence accounts were created by the Reserve Bank of Botswana, with the instruction of Khama and then-director general of intelligence Isaac Kgosi.
The affidavit said in 2009 that funds from one of the accounts were transferred to HSBC Bank in Hong Kong with the intention to purchase intelligence equipment.
But Ramalepa Attorneys said their client, Khama, never issued any instructions to any officer of the Bank of Botswana for the creation of any account of whatever nature.
Khama said he had no offshore accounts called for a forensic audit to determine the truth in these allegations
Instead, like Motsepe-Radebe, the former president said the claims were attempts by president Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government to discredit him.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe government workers to strike over low pay
-
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe to set record straight on alleged affair with Ian Khama
-
Masisi vows to transform Botswana economy, Khama shuns inauguration
-
Mokgweetsi Masisi takes his oath as Botswana president
-
Nigeria's new media code sparks worries over freedom of expression
-
Court asks Lamola to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-finmin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.