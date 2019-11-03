‘Every child will be placed in a school,’ Lesufi tells concerned Gauteng parents
The department had aimed to complete the application process by the end of last month but that did not happen.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said its district offices were open on Sunday with officials deployed to deal with school placements for the 2020 academic year.
It allocated Sunday for officials to try to get through a large number of parents that have been queuing outside its offices.
Among the queries being brought by parents are children that have still not been offered placements despite applying on time, and some who have been placed over 30 kilometres from home.
The Education Department’s Steve Mabona has urged parents to be patient, as they’re dealing with large numbers of applicants needing assistance.
“We assure parents that their children will be placed, but it might not be at their preferred school.”
Mabona said the placement process would continue until 4pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has assured parents that while the majority of what has been referred to as good schools are full, no child will be left without a school.
We are working around the clock to place remaining learners. This is our latest placement report pic.twitter.com/KuS4fDrGCY— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 3, 2019
Dear Parents, kindly take note:— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 3, 2019
Assaulting our officials who are trying to assist, with placements can’t be tolerated. We’ve persuaded union members not to pull out their members from our district offices however if a single official is attacked we will withdraw the service
