DA raises alarm over water crisis in Free State town
The DA’s Mariette Pittaway said they expected the current supply from the Wilge River to run out in two weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State said the Department of Water and Sanitation must urgently intervene to assist the town of Frankfort in the Free State where taps are gradually running dry.
Residents of Frankfort said they go for days without water.
The DA’s Mariette Pittaway said they expected the current supply from the Wilge River to run out in two weeks.
Pittaway said the Mafube Municipality, which has been under administration for the past two years, failed to deal with the water crisis.
“Some days if they’re lucky, the water comes on for an hour for the day and that’s it. Local businesses have tried to assist but nothing is happening from the municipality’s side.”
Popular in Local
-
Moody’s rating on SA alarming, says Business Unity SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 2 November 2019
-
South Africans celebrate unity brought by Springboks’ RWC victory
-
‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating Boks
-
'Pressure is not having a job', says Boks boss Erasmus
-
Madikizela says the ‘right policies’ will put DA on growth path
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.