DA raises alarm over water crisis in Free State town

The DA’s Mariette Pittaway said they expected the current supply from the Wilge River to run out in two weeks.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State said the Department of Water and Sanitation must urgently intervene to assist the town of Frankfort in the Free State where taps are gradually running dry.

Residents of Frankfort said they go for days without water.

The DA’s Mariette Pittaway said they expected the current supply from the Wilge River to run out in two weeks.

Pittaway said the Mafube Municipality, which has been under administration for the past two years, failed to deal with the water crisis.

“Some days if they’re lucky, the water comes on for an hour for the day and that’s it. Local businesses have tried to assist but nothing is happening from the municipality’s side.”

