2 children among 5 killed in road accident near Lenasia
It’s understood the car they were travelling collided with another vehicle, leaving one passenger critically injured on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people, including two children, have been killed in an accident on the N12 west near Lenasia.
Five others were also injured and taken to hospital.
Metro police said the incident was under investigation.
Spokesperson Wayne Minaar said: “Two men, one woman, a one-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby died when a silver Audi collided with a Polo on the N12 west. Five occupants from the Audi were seriously injured and hospitalised. The driver of the Audi will face five counts of culpable homicide.”
