Zulu royal family could make, repair own smartphone devices in future
This comes after the family recently launched its Bayede mobile network.
DURBAN - The Zulu royal household said it was considering branching into the cellphone repair and manufacturing business.
This comes after the family recently launched its Bayede mobile network.
The family said was launched by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to stop those with skills in rural areas from migrating into cities.
Zulu royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said King Goodwill Zwelithini has ambitions of seeing more economic activities in rural areas.
“For a long time, the king has been interested in rural industrial development. It is hurtful for a king to see hundreds of people move from rural areas to urban areas.”
The king’s Bayede mobile network project went commercial for the first time on Friday as sim cards were distributed in Nongoma.
Bayede is an isiZulu salutation for “all hail the king”.
Zulu said under the Bayede brand, the king is hard at work to industrialise rural communities under the leadership of traditional authorities.
Zulu Royal Family spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu says despite challenges facing the mobile telecommunications industry, the family is confident this its mobile network will succeed. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/0x61Zuyc27— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2019
More in Business
-
Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative from stable
-
Rand, stocks gain; focus on Moody's review
-
Zulu royal family to donate new mobile network proceeds to rural communities
-
Traders, investors nervously await Moody’s rating on SA
-
South Africa's Taste Holdings to exit food business, sells Starbucks stores
-
Ramaphosa: Govt doesn’t need to cut down its workforce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.