Zulu royal family could make, repair own smartphone devices in future

This comes after the family recently launched its Bayede mobile network.

DURBAN - The Zulu royal household said it was considering branching into the cellphone repair and manufacturing business.

This comes after the family recently launched its Bayede mobile network.

The family said was launched by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to stop those with skills in rural areas from migrating into cities.

Zulu royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said King Goodwill Zwelithini has ambitions of seeing more economic activities in rural areas.

“For a long time, the king has been interested in rural industrial development. It is hurtful for a king to see hundreds of people move from rural areas to urban areas.”

The king’s Bayede mobile network project went commercial for the first time on Friday as sim cards were distributed in Nongoma.

Bayede is an isiZulu salutation for “all hail the king”.

Zulu said under the Bayede brand, the king is hard at work to industrialise rural communities under the leadership of traditional authorities.