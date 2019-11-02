Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with

-
Springboks lead England 12-6 at half in World Cup finalSport
-
'Go Bokke!' South Africans rally together for RWC finalSport
-
LIVE BLOG RWC 2019 final: SA 18 - 12 ENGSport
-
CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screeningSport
-
Israeli retaliatory airstrike kills Palestinian - Gaza ministryWorld
-
Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe diesPolitics
-
'Go Bokke!' South Africans rally together for RWC finalSport
-
LIVE BLOG RWC 2019 final: SA 18 - 12 ENGSport
-
CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screeningSport
-
Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe diesPolitics
-
Heavy-hearted Mboweni reacts after Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negativeBusiness
-
Zulu royal family could make, repair own smartphone devices in futureBusiness
Popular Topics
-
EFF: Xolani Gwala was a radio genius and a skilled broadcasterPolitics
-
'You've played your role,' Zikalala says in tribute to Xolani GwalaPolitics
-
Court asks Lamola to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-finminPolitics
-
The race for DA top post officially under wayPolitics
-
Gordhan, Malema case puts hate speech in focusPolitics
-
Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts commentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Mid-term Budget underscores bad state of SA economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nationOpinion
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the PrideOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A reminder that Africa wants trade more than aidOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why SA needs a win from the BoksOpinion
-
OPINION: Grand Inga, the dream that should be shelvedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Zulu royal family could make, repair own smartphone devices in futureBusiness
-
Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative from stableBusiness
-
Rand, stocks gain; focus on Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Zulu royal family to donate new mobile network proceeds to rural communitiesBusiness
-
Traders, investors nervously await Moody’s rating on SABusiness
-
South Africa's Taste Holdings to exit food business, sells Starbucks storesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'Lifestyle
-
Apple TV+ seeks stardom on streaming service stageLifestyle
-
Kelly Clarkson announces Las Vegas residencyLifestyle
-
Snoop Dogg calls for 'minority cause' in marijuana legislationLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex wants to be heard, not lovedLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp settles long-running legal caseLifestyle
-
Hanging up the earphones: Broadcaster Xolani Gwala diesLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp settles long-running legal caseLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift felt slut-shamedLifestyle
-
'Go Bokke!' South Africans rally together for RWC finalSport
-
LIVE BLOG RWC 2019 final: SA 18 - 12 ENGSport
-
CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screeningSport
-
Springboks need 'all-round performance' to beat EnglandSport
-
Guardiola stands with Klopp over fixture congestionSport
-
Arsenal captain Xhaka to miss Wolves clash amid fan feudSport
Popular Topics
-
LIVE BLOG RWC 2019 final: SA 18 - 12 ENGSport
-
CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screeningSport
-
Springboks need 'all-round performance' to beat EnglandSport
-
South Africans putting money on the Bokke, say bookiesSport
-
Jozi comes out in full force to support the Boks ahead of the RWC finalsSport
-
New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third place at World CupSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Tightrope Tito
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with
British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London on 23 October were Vietnamese.
BENGALURU - Vietnam said on Saturday that human traffickers must be strictly dealt with as the Southeast Asian country was informed that several of its citizens were among the 39 people who died in a truck container in Britain last week.
“The Vietnamese embassy in Britain was informed by Essex police that there are Vietnamese citizens, unidentified, among 39 victims in the lorry incident,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement posted on its website.
“Vietnam strongly condemns human trafficking and considers it a serious crime; traffickers must be strictly dealt with,” Hang said in the Saturday statement.
British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London on 23 October were Vietnamese.
Police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the truck deaths.
Hang said in the statement that Vietnam was working closely with British police to verify victims’ identities and called on other countries to cooperate in combating human trafficking crimes.
“This is a humanitarian tragedy,” Hang said.
“We are deeply saddened and we would like to share our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish them to overcome this great pain and loss soon.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.