Go

Springboks need 'all-round performance' to beat England

Among those supporting the Boks is former Springbok Sevens captain Jonathan Mokuena, who said South Africa needed to put in an all-round performance to beat England.

The Springboks acknowledge the crowd after a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The nation is holding its breath ahead of this morning’s rugby world cup final against England in Japan.

Among those supporting the Boks is former Springbok Sevens captain Jonathan Mokuena, who said South Africa needed to put in an all-round performance to beat England.

The Boks take on the Roses in a repeat of the 2007 final. England goes into the final as favourites after their win over New Zealand in the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, has arguably not played their best rugby yet.

These two factors should make for an intriguing encounter with both sides in their first final in 12 years.

Mokuena says the Boks have to mix up their game.

“We’ve shown that even though picking is our first priority, we do have the ability to change it up and keep the balls in the air. We have opportunities.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the team ahead of the game and shared words of encouragement.

“If you never thought that you’d achieve this, I want to tell you that just being the final is good enough for us. Forget everything else and forget being nervous. This is not the moment to be nervous, this is the moment to say wow, we’ve gone on an unbelievable journey to make it to the finals.”

The match will start at 11am local time.

