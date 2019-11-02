‘SA stronger once again,’ fans beaming with pride after Boks bring RWC home

The national team beat England 32-12 on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan, to equal New Zealand’s record of three world cup wins.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are beaming with pride after the Springboks were crowned the Rugby World Cup champions.

The national team beat England 32-12 on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan, to equal New Zealand’s record of three world cup wins.

The thoughts of a few fans in Johannesburg as the final whistle went in Japan.

One fan said: “Go, South Africa, you make me so proud!.”

Another said: “South African is stronger, once again.”

Handre Pollard kicked 22 points while Mapimpi and Kolbe scored tries for South Africa.

Siya Kolisi lifted the trophy in his 50th test for the Boks, while Rassie Erasmus ended his tenure as coach on a high note.