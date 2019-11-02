View all in Latest
SA continues to mourn loss of legendary Xolani Gwala

Gwala’s death has sent shockwaves across the country with thousands of tributes pouring in.

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are going into the weekend still mourning the loss of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Gwala’s death has sent shockwaves across the country with thousands of tributes pouring in.

The 44-year-old has been described as an industry legend who leaves behind a great legacy.

Gwala battled with stage 4 colon cancer since he was diagnosed in 2017.

He has been hailed as a consummate professional with a warm heart.

WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala

Last year, in one of his last interviews, he talked about his time battling stage four cancer.

Gwala said he worried about how his family would cope after his passing.

“If I die I’ll be sad for my family and friends. My mother and father would have to bury their son. At a personal level, I have nothing to complain about. Life has been good to me considering where I came from. If I die today, I won’t complain and ask God why he did this,” he said at the time.

The media industry giant leaves behind his wife, three daughters and his parents.

