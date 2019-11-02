-
Ramaphosa: The Boks have shown the world that they're the best
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Japan for the final, said the victory confirmed that South Africa was the best team in the world.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans have weighed in showing their support after Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup champions.
South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Japan for the final, said the victory confirmed that South Africa was the best team in the world.
“This is a fantastic outcome. The boys have out shown everyone in the world. They are the best, they are the best team and when I spoke to them, I could see that they were really determined in their eyes and they delivered us a great victory.”
WATCH: 'This will unite us' - SA celebrates Springbok triumph
Former captain Jean de Villiers said the win would do amazing for the nation and believed this was not just a 2007 repeat but a 1995 dream.
“It amazing and obviously, the scenes that you’re already seeing and the joy that’s being provided here in South Africa is there. So, to those 23 guys that played out today, played their hearts out.”
Springboks Women captain Babalwa Latsha believes the win will do more than just a country unification.
“It’s a historic moment for South Africa as a whole. I think that has brought us together as a country. I think all races and nationalities have all come together under one banner and that is the Springboks.”
