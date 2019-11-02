Moody’s decision to downgrade SA to negative was no surprise – DA
Moody’s changed its outlook on the country's credit rating from stable to negative.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday said it was disappointed by the announcement by rating's agency Moody’s to keep the country one notch above investment grade.
Moody’s changed its outlook on the country's credit rating from stable to negative.
However, the DA said the decision was not unexpected.
The party's Dion George said: “As we saw from Minister Mboweni’s speech in Parliament… he certainly said the right things like cutting the public sector wage bill, but if you look into the numbers going into the next three years, you can see that absolutely nothing is being done to it.”
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has acknowledged Moody’s rating with a heavy heart, saying he hoped for a different outcome.
“Fellow South Africans, now is the time to roll up our sleeves and do what we have to do. It’s now or never. We need all hands on deck. Government, labour, business and civil society, we need each other now more than ever. The country is ours and it is only us who can turn it around,” Mboweni said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it was not surprised by Moody’s announcement.
Busa president Sipho Pityana said they warned for months that the country needed drastic and fundamental action on key economic issues.
Popular in Local
-
'Pressure is not having a job', says Boks boss Erasmus
-
‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating Boks
-
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG
-
Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
-
Heavy-hearted Mboweni reacts after Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative
-
Ramaphosa: The Boks have shown the world that they're the best
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.