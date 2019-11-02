Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative from stable

Moody’s said the outlook revision on its ‘Baa3’ rating, the lowest rung of investment grade, was motivated by a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Moody’s has kept the country one notch above investment grade but has changed the outlook from stable to negative.

The agency has painted a grim picture of the country’s economy, showing it’s concerned with the immediate future.

Moody’s is the last of the three big rating agencies to keep the country in positive territory.

Moody’s currently rates South Africa at BAA3, the last rung before sub-investment grade.

It said obstacles posed by high unemployment, income inequality, social and political challenges were proving to be more severe than expected.

The agency said lower growth forecasts reflected deeply entrenched constraints on growth and reform.

Added to this, acute financial stress in state enterprises, in particular, Eskom, continues to require sizeable ongoing support from the government.

This is not good new as Moody’s may be forced in future to change its mind about its rating.

S&P Global and Fitch already have the country in sub-investment grade, dropping their ratings to junk status in 2017.