Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative from stable
Moody’s said the outlook revision on its ‘Baa3’ rating, the lowest rung of investment grade, was motivated by a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.
JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Moody’s has kept the country one notch above investment grade but has changed the outlook from stable to negative.
The agency has painted a grim picture of the country’s economy, showing it’s concerned with the immediate future.
Moody’s is the last of the three big rating agencies to keep the country in positive territory.
Moody’s currently rates South Africa at BAA3, the last rung before sub-investment grade.
It said obstacles posed by high unemployment, income inequality, social and political challenges were proving to be more severe than expected.
The agency said lower growth forecasts reflected deeply entrenched constraints on growth and reform.
Added to this, acute financial stress in state enterprises, in particular, Eskom, continues to require sizeable ongoing support from the government.
This is not good new as Moody’s may be forced in future to change its mind about its rating.
S&P Global and Fitch already have the country in sub-investment grade, dropping their ratings to junk status in 2017.
More in Business
-
Rand, stocks gain; focus on Moody's review
-
Zulu royal family to donate new mobile network proceeds to rural communities
-
Traders, investors nervously await Moody’s rating on SA
-
South Africa's Taste Holdings to exit food business, sells Starbucks stores
-
Ramaphosa: Govt doesn’t need to cut down its workforce
-
Mboweni shrugs off NUM’s threats to shutdown Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.