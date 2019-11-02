Israeli retaliatory airstrike kills Palestinian - Gaza ministry

The ministry said Ahmed Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, was injured during an Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

GAZA - A Palestinian was killed by Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said, as the Jewish state struck a number of sites in response to rocket fire.

It did not say if he was affiliated with any militant faction in the strip. The Israeli army insisted it was only targeting "terror targets."