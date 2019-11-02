View all in Latest
Israeli retaliatory airstrike kills Palestinian - Gaza ministry

The ministry said Ahmed Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, was injured during an Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

FILE: Palestinian men walk around a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike launched in response to rocket fire, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 2 November 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Palestinian men walk around a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike launched in response to rocket fire, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 2 November 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

GAZA - A Palestinian was killed by Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said, as the Jewish state struck a number of sites in response to rocket fire.

The ministry said Ahmed Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, was injured during an Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

It did not say if he was affiliated with any militant faction in the strip. The Israeli army insisted it was only targeting "terror targets."

