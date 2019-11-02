View all in Latest
'Go Bokke!' South Africans rally together for RWC final

The Boks are taking on England in the final of the competition, with kick-off set for 11am.

Springbok supporters at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Springbok supporters at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Michael Pedro one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - With kick-off for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final less than an hour away, celebrities and every day South Africans have posted messages of support for the Springboks.

The Boks are taking on England in the final of the competition, with kick-off set for 11am.

And with the team looking to make history and win a third William Webb Ellis Trophy, supporters are united in their belief that Siya Kolisi and his team can bring the trophy home.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis sent his well wishes.

Golfer Ernie Els has also shared a message in support of the team.

Other sporting codes also joined in as they wished the team luck.

Expectation is building as the teams prepare to line-up for the anthems. Fans at Boktown are confident that the Springboks will pull off a 3rd World Cup win as they take on England.

It is a repeat of the 2007 final where South Africa ran out 15-6 winners.

