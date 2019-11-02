'Go Bokke!' South Africans rally together for RWC final

The Boks are taking on England in the final of the competition, with kick-off set for 11am.

JOHANNESBURG - With kick-off for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final less than an hour away, celebrities and every day South Africans have posted messages of support for the Springboks.

And with the team looking to make history and win a third William Webb Ellis Trophy, supporters are united in their belief that Siya Kolisi and his team can bring the trophy home.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis sent his well wishes.

So pumped for the Rugby World Cup final . @Springboks for the win. Extremely proud of what @Siya_Kolisi , coach Rassie and his team has done so far. Boks for the win 16-12 . #StrongerTogether #RSAvENG 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 2, 2019

Golfer Ernie Els has also shared a message in support of the team.

All the best to Siya Kolisi and his @Springboks Team today! Take it HOME MANNE!!! 🏆 @rugbyworldcup — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) November 2, 2019

Other sporting codes also joined in as they wished the team luck.

Good luck to the @Springboks and our captain #SiyaKolisi

Make 🇿🇦🇿🇦 proud !!!! pic.twitter.com/rYj8GABuMX — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 1, 2019

Expectation is building as the teams prepare to line-up for the anthems. Fans at Boktown are confident that the Springboks will pull off a 3rd World Cup win as they take on England.

It is a repeat of the 2007 final where South Africa ran out 15-6 winners.