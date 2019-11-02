Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies
The department said Nkabinde Khawe passed away at Mulbarton hospital in Alberton on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died.
The department said Nkabinde Khawe passed away at Mulbarton hospital in Alberton on Friday night. No cause of death has been released yet.
Premier David Makhura said Nkabinde-Khawe demonstrated commitment and dedication to the people of Gauteng.
The MEC was an activist and wife to ANC’s provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.
Condolences poured in for her family on Saturday morning. The ANC in Gauteng has expressed its condolences.
"The African National Congress in Gauteng province has received with shock and sadness the news of the passing of Comrade Thuliswa Winlove Nkabinde-Khawe on Friday (01 November) evening at Mulbarton Hospital in Alberton. The ANC sends deep condolences to the family of Cde Nkabinde-Khawe especially to Cde Jacob Khawe and the children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult moment of loss and grief."
At the time of her passing, she was the provincial secretary of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Gauteng.
The ANC said she was involved in politics and community activism at a young age.
"During the late 80s, she joined ACTSTOP (a civic organisation) and quickly rose through its ranks. She was involved in the formation of Sanco and served in various leadership positions."
Nkabinde-Khawe has been a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature since 2009, and served in a number of committees which include the Public Accounts Committee, Public Transport and Social Development, where she was the chairperson of the portfolio committee prior to her redeployment.
More in Politics
-
EFF: Xolani Gwala was a radio genius and a skilled broadcaster
-
'You've played your role,' Zikalala says in tribute to Xolani Gwala
-
Court asks Lamola to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-finmin
-
The race for DA top post officially under way
-
Gordhan, Malema case puts hate speech in focus
-
Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.