CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screening
The Ladles of Love will be watching the game on big screens at The Hope Exchange in Roeland Street.
CAPE TOWN - A volunteer group in Cape Town will be hosting those living on the streets to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
The Ladles of Love will be watching the game on big screens at The Hope Exchange in Roeland Street.
The homeless will be served popcorn and pizza during the match and a meal when the game ends.
The organisation’s Bernard Stern said: “We were watching the game last week and realised that the finals would be at the same time as a soup kitchen and thought it would be lovely if all of us could watch it together at the soup kitchen.”
The soup kitchen and feeding scheme produces about 12,000 meals for the homeless and schoolchildren every month.
Popular in Sport
-
RWC final predictions: Can we tell anything from an algorithm?
-
Springboks need 'all-round performance' to beat England
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
RWC; Ramaphosa arrives in Yokohoma, urges SA to support the Bokke
-
WATCH LIVE: Go Bokke! SA rallies behind the Springboks ahead of RWC final
-
South Africans putting money on the Bokke, say bookies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.