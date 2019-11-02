CT group to host homeless for Rugby World Cup final screening

The Ladles of Love will be watching the game on big screens at The Hope Exchange in Roeland Street.

CAPE TOWN - A volunteer group in Cape Town will be hosting those living on the streets to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

The homeless will be served popcorn and pizza during the match and a meal when the game ends.

The organisation’s Bernard Stern said: “We were watching the game last week and realised that the finals would be at the same time as a soup kitchen and thought it would be lovely if all of us could watch it together at the soup kitchen.”

The soup kitchen and feeding scheme produces about 12,000 meals for the homeless and schoolchildren every month.