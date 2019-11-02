‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating Boks

The Springboks came out victorious against the Roses with a final score of 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – The British royal family has joined the world in congratulating South Africa after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks came out victorious against England's Roses with a final score of 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

“A great effort by England in reaching the World Cup final 2019 and congratulations to South Africa on winning a hard-fought game,” the royal family said in a tweet.

The African National Congress has also congratulated the team, saying they’ve done the nation proud.

“The African National Congress joins millions of South African patriots in congratulating our national rugby team, the Springboks, led by Siya Kolisi, on their remarkable victory against England to clinch the Rugby World Cup today in Japan,” a statement reads.

The party thanked South Africans for their support.

“We wish to express our gratitude to our President, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa and all our people across the country for their loyal and passionate support to the Springboks. This is the motivation and inspiration they needed to overcome all the odds and be crowned world champions.”

Others, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have also shared their excitement after the Springboks’ victory.

