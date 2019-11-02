Chiefs beat 10-man Pirates to advance to TKO semifinals
A Bernard Parker penalty secured the 4-2 win for the Glamour Boys who stay on course to win their first trophy in four years.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs beat Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout.
In an entertaining clash at Moses Mabhida, Pirates took the lead in the first half courtesy of Fortune Makaringe's effort. They would hold onto it until half time.
An inspired Chiefs came back into it, in the second as Leo Castro converted from close range to draw the sides level.
Pirates were dealt a blow as Mthokozisi Dube was red-carded but they would hold on as the game ended one-all after 90 minutes.
In extra time, Dan Cardoso would strike the first blow as he converted from the penalty spot. That lead would not last long as Thembinkosi Lorch once again proved to be Chiefs' tormentor as he scored to make it two-all.
That is how it would end before penalties were needed to decide a winner.
Chiefs join Maritzburg United in the last four of the Telkom Knockout.
