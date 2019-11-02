Caitlyn Jenner to star in Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'?

The 70-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - is reportedly being paid £500,000 to take part in the forthcoming series of the creepy-crawly show.

LONDON - Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly agreed to take part in Britain's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for £500,000.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV column: "She's such a huge name and a great get for producers.

"ITV think she is one of their best-ever signings. It's a real bolt from the blue. They've asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right."

Jenner will fly to Australia next week and be kept in hiding until the show's series launch on 17 November when she will join the rest of the contestants in the jungle.

Bosses are reportedly hoping that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will talk about her relationship with Kris Jenner, who she divorced in 2015 after 24 years of marriage, on camera and reveal some secrets about the matriarch.

They will also no doubt be encouraging Caitlyn to talk about her famous daughters Kendall (23) and Kylie (22) as well as her step-daughters Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, while she's lounging around the camp with fellow British celebrities.

Jenner is now dating Sophia Hutchins (23) and, although she initially denied her relationship with the I Am Cait star, she confirmed it in a social media post recently.

She said: "I have chosen to be very intentional about the people I surround myself with. Surround yourself with those that inspire, those that are beautiful, those that are genuine, those that empower you, and those that choose love. I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have. I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!"