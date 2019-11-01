'You've played your role,' Zikalala says in tribute to Xolani Gwala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala sais that late broadcaster Zolani Gwala played a pivotal role as someone who came from Impendle outside Pietermaritzburg in the province.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has joined many other politicians in sending his condolences to the family and friends of Xolani Gwala.

Gwala (44) passed away in hospital early on Friday morning after battling stage four colon cancer. Gwala's career spanned over 24 years on and off air.

The premier has paid tribute to Gwala, mostly for the time he spent during his early days as a broadcaster in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have lost one of those who excelled in his work. He was one of the talented journalists who would probe with respect but who also conducted himself with integrity. We say hamba kahle, Mphephethwa. You have made and played your role in this country."

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Gwala, describing him as a formidable broadcaster who never placed himself ahead of the interests and needs of South Africans who trusted his platforms as safe spaces for dialogue.

[WATCH] GCIS Acting DG @mirriamp paying tribute to Xolani Gwala. “ He contributed immensely to the transformational media approach in informing,educating and entertaining.“ #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/YKa0opFXu2 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 1, 2019

We send our condolences to the friends and family of the seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala whose work ethic and command earned him respect in the industry. We will surely miss him on the radio waves. #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/WxsRr3urM9 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 1, 2019

We join fellow South Africans as we mourn the sad passing of one of our greatest broadcast journalists, #XolaniGwala. Your contribution to the profession and service to your country will never be forgotten. Rest well my brother, you fought a good fight. #RIPXolaniGwala https://t.co/nxSHJXtS6c — Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) November 1, 2019

Rest In Peace Mphephethwa Xolani Gwala. Your innings are appreciated. My condolences to his family , friends & 702 family . — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 1, 2019

💔 I am so saddened by the news of the passing of Xolani Gwala. He had been sharing his fight against cancer with his listeners and I was very inspired by his fortitude. I was convinced he would overcome this dreaded disease that has become an epidemic. #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/XtUDUgM6wB — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) November 1, 2019

EFF joins the country in expressing heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala



Talk Radio has lost a true radio genius. He possessed a memorable, superior & signature voice with critical content!#RIPXolaniGwala May his soul Rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/gQmBvGfY3O — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 1, 2019

Xolani Gwala was a legend, an inspiration, a voice for generations, a pioneer,brother & a friend. I’m heartbroken at his passing and truly mourn a once in a lifetime star. I will truly miss him & have sent my love and condolences to Peggy Sue and family . His voice shall live on https://t.co/b0Hq2yQbzL — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 1, 2019