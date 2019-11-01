View all in Latest
'You've played your role,' Zikalala says in tribute to Xolani Gwala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala sais that late broadcaster Zolani Gwala played a pivotal role as someone who came from Impendle outside Pietermaritzburg in the province.

FILE: 702's Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
49 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has joined many other politicians in sending his condolences to the family and friends of Xolani Gwala.

Gwala (44) passed away in hospital early on Friday morning after battling stage four colon cancer. Gwala's career spanned over 24 years on and off air.

Zikalala said that Gwala played a pivotal role as someone who came from Impendle outside Pietermaritzburg in the province.

The premier has paid tribute to Gwala, mostly for the time he spent during his early days as a broadcaster in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have lost one of those who excelled in his work. He was one of the talented journalists who would probe with respect but who also conducted himself with integrity. We say hamba kahle, Mphephethwa. You have made and played your role in this country."

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Gwala, describing him as a formidable broadcaster who never placed himself ahead of the interests and needs of South Africans who trusted his platforms as safe spaces for dialogue.

