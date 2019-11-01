View all in Latest
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG

Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer.

redi-tlhabi-xolani-gwalajpg
redi-tlhabi-xolani-gwalajpg
43 minutes ago

Friends and colleagues of the late broadcasting great Xolani Gwala have been sharing their heartfelt messages and memories of the beloved man.

Gwala, fondly known as XG or Mphephethwa, lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning at the age of 44.

RELATED: Hamba kahle Mphephethwa. Rest in Peace Xolani

Fellow broadcaster and long-time friend Redi Tlhabi says her friendship with Xolani lasted more than 20 years and never wavered.

While it's difficult for her to accept that she'll never hear his infectious laugh again, she says she's relieved that XG is no longer in pain.

Tlhabi witnessed how Xolani became the source of courage for so many people around him throughout his battle with the disease.

RELATED: The best among us has gone - Stephen Grootes remembers Xolani Gwala

The last couple of months were hard, but he was fighting. He never gave up, he never disengaged from life.

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi

I remember when he was having chemo last year in Morningside, he was like the motivational speaker for everyone around him.

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi

In the last couple of weeks, he said it was not in his hands anymore. And it wasn't.

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi

702 programme manager Alastair Teeling-Smith says the warmth and love shown by the station's listeners has been overwhelming.

Teeling-Smith says Xolani had a presence about him and demonstrated great gravitas and integrity.

He was more than just a broadcaster... He was always about making a difference.

Alastair Teeling-Smith, Programme manager - 702

Xolani was one of those very rare people who can be with the president and someone who is cleaning his car and treat them with the same respect, the same warmth.

Alastair Teeling-Smith, Programme manager - 702

He was a person with the utmost integrity.

Alastair Teeling-Smith, Programme manager - 702

Other fellow broadcasters and friends including Koketso Sachane, Phemelo Motene, Jenny Crwys-Williams and Relebogile Mabotja have also shared their tributes.

Listen to the moving tributes on The Eusebius McKaiser Show:

This article first appeared on 702 : Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG

