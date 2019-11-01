WP Rugby signs deal to become CT Stadium anchor tenant
In a media release, the Cape Town council confirmed that it had approved a binding heads of agreement between the municipality, the stadium and the the rugby union.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province Rugby.
It means Western Province Rugby will become the primary anchor tenant at Cape Town Stadium from 1 February.
The city said that the stadium would remain a multipurpose facility for all where a variety of events could be enjoyed.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson: "Studies revealed that rugby would be the most viable option and that this would benefit both rugby and the Cape Town Stadium equally."
