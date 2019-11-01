WP Rugby signs deal to become CT Stadium anchor tenant

In a media release, the Cape Town council confirmed that it had approved a binding heads of agreement between the municipality, the stadium and the the rugby union.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province Rugby.

In a media release, the Cape Town council confirmed that it had approved binding heads of agreement between the municipality, the stadium and the rugby union.

It means Western Province Rugby will become the primary anchor tenant at Cape Town Stadium from 1 February.

The city said that the stadium would remain a multipurpose facility for all where a variety of events could be enjoyed.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson: "Studies revealed that rugby would be the most viable option and that this would benefit both rugby and the Cape Town Stadium equally."