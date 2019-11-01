WC authorities searching for 2 missing children

Amy Lee Smith (15) from Mitchell's Plain was last seen at school last week Tuesday while 11-year-old Weshley Schoombee from Ashton disappeared last week Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities are searching for two missing children.

Amy Lee Smith (15) from Mitchell's Plain was last seen at school last week Tuesday.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner has the details.

"She was last seen at school on 29 October at 9.30am. It's not known what she was wearing at the time. She has a friendship chain on her neck. If you have information, you can contact SAPS Mitchells Plain's Warrant Officer Wolmerans of the FCS unit."

Over in the small town of Ashton, the search is on for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared last week Monday.

Weshley Schoombee was last seen wearing a pink top, grey shirt and grey pants at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ashton SAPS.