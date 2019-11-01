View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Go Bokke! SA rallies behind the Springboks ahead of RWC final

The Springboks take on England in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people gathered at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Friday afternoon to sing the national anthem, ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final where South Africa takes on England.

WATCH LIVE: SA rally behind Springboks ahead of RWC final

Timeline

