PSL goes after 5 coaches for comments on match officials

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed its prosecutor has written to three Absa Premiership coaches asking them to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed its prosecutor has written to three Absa Premiership coaches asking them to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.

The prosecutor has given Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela and Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama five days to confirm or deny making the statements.

"McCarthy, Komphela and Da Gama allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials after matches in which their teams participated," said PSL statement.

The PSL has also announced that a prosecutor had instituted charges against Cape Town City and their player Mpho Makola.

"Makola has been charged with misconduct and assault after he allegedly assaulted match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture between Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs on 19 October 2019 at Cape Town Stadium," PSL said.

Makola and Cape Town City will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 14 November 2019.

South Africa's football governing body this week also wrote to Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Zlatko Krmpotic and Pitso Mosimane respectively in relation to the comments attributed to them on match officials.

Both coaches were also given five days to respond to the letters sent to them to either deny or admit the comments attributed to them in the media.