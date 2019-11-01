Protesting foreigners vow to continue fight to leave SA

On Wednesday, a group of foreign nationals - among them refugees - was forcibly removed from outside UN Refugee Agency offices in the Cape Town CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting foreigners said their fight to be assisted to leave South Africa would not stop.

They had been camped out there for three weeks.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are now occupying a church after being evicted from the Waldorf Arcade that is now closed.

Sitting in one of the benches in the church, one Burundian woman said she had a baby with her when police officers approached her.

“Some of us didn’t even have clothes with us, we decided to wrap ourselves naked just to fight for our kids. Some of our kids were even at the police station.”

Refugee activist JP Balous from the DRC said people did not want to return to the townships and wanted to leave the country because of xenophobia.

“If it means we sleep on the street because the church is tired to accommodate us, so be it, we’re going to sleep outside.”

The UN Refugee Agency has called on the protesting foreigners to return to their homes in South Africa.

#LeavingSA Gift of the Givers has donated clothes and food. The organizations Ali Sabley.@kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/zw7geGZmdM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019