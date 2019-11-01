Gordhan, Malema case puts hate speech in focus
Equality law expert Justine Limpitlaw said while the EFF leader’s comments were offensive, they're not against the law.
JOHANNESBURG - As Minister Pravin Gordhan plans his next move and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrates its court victory against him, their case has once again sparked debate about hate speech and offensive rhetoric.
On Thursday, the Equality Court ruled against Gordhan after he challenged EFF leader Julius Malema’s utterance, which he deemed as hate speech.
Last year, Malema called the public enterprises minister a "dog of white monopoly capital" while addressing supporters outside the state capture commission in Johannesburg.
Gordhan sought an apology from Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu and R150,000 in damages.
But Judge Roland Sutherland dismissed his application with costs, saying it did not fall within provisions of the Equality Act.
Equality law expert Justine Limpitlaw said while the EFF leader’s comments were offensive, they were not against the law.
She explained the difference between hate speech and harmful speech.
“They were saying we despise you Pravin Gordhan and it wasn’t we despise you, Indian man. That’s the critical distinction.”
But Gordhan is not giving up and is exploring other legal routes to hold Malema accountable.
Limpitlaw is not convinced he will win.
“I don’t think there’s much hope of an appeal here. Defamation, definitely!”
The EFF welcomed the ruling, saying Gordhan sought to suppress Malema’s right to free speech.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts comment
-
Madikizela, Steenhuisen and Gana to contest DA leadership position
-
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
-
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
-
Mbalula: No decision has been made on e-tolls yet
-
Gordhan weighing options after hate speech case against Malema dismissed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.