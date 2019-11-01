NHI Bill an equaliser in terms of health, says Dhlomo

Chairperson of Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that interested individuals could still make written submissions on the NHI Bill directly to Parliament until 29 November.

CAPE TOWN - The second round of public hearings on the National Health Insurance Bill has kicked off in the Northern Cape.

The bill sets out to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services for all South African residents.

Public hearings started in Mpumalanga last week and will be rolled out in the province over the next three days.

Chairperson of Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said hearings started in Kimberley on Friday.

"We've got to listen, get educated and get the people to understand what this bill means. Then we are gathering this information with the sole purpose of bringing this report, after we have gone to all other provinces, to Parliament for members to debate and look into it."

Dhlomo said that interested individuals could still make written submissions on the NHI Bill directly to Parliament until 29 November.

"It is an equaliser in terms of health. It can't be that I need to have better health because I have a deeper pocket than you. We ought to have social solidarity - the young must be ready and available to carry the old."