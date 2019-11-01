Mokgweetsi Masisi takes his oath as Botswana president
The Botswana Democratic Party won 38 of the 57 constituencies giving it another mandate to govern
JOHANNESBURG - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has taken his oath of office a week after his party won the election.
Masisi took his second oath as the fifth president of Botswana on Friday morning flanked by his wife Neo.
The inauguration in the capital Gaborone was also attended by former President Festus Mogae, Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.
South Africa was represented by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) won 38 of the 57 constituencies giving it another mandate to govern.
Masisi will lead the country for five more years and he’s wasted no time with his promise to transform the economy.
Unsurprisingly, former Botswana president Ian Khama, who last week announced he had voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front did not attend Friday’s proceedings.
This is the first time in the history of Botswana that a living former president did not attend an inauguration.
Khama, the Botswana Patriotic Front and main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change allege grand rigging of the election.
They have 30 days from the final announcement last week to contest the outcome.
