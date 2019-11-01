Makhura urges Gauteng municipalities to step up service delivery efforts

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on mayors to spend the budget allocated for service delivery to improve their municipalities.

With the aim of wanting to strengthen intergovernmental relations Makhura met with provinces mayors on Friday.

A latest Auditor-General report showed that Gauteng municipalities had improved in their audit outcomes, ranking number two with the Western Cape leading the pack.

Makhura said municipalities should step up their efforts.

“And in municipalities that have been doing well, we take off our hats for you, including provincial government departments that have been doing well. We must tackle those that are not doing that.”