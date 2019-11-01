Local rallying to feature as support class for WRX finale
Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to descend on the Killarney International Raceway for the 2019 WRX finale in a week’s time.
CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway is gearing up for the Sabat World Rallycross Championship spectacular.
Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to descend on the circuit for the 2019 WRX finale in a week’s time.
Rallycross is a combination of rallying and circuit racing, performed on mixed surfaces consisting of dirt and asphalt.
Killarney spokesperson Dave Abrahams said that next week’s event would also include local rallying.
"In the build-up to the event, we'll be featuring a lot of the local competitors who will also be taking part as a fully-fledge support class for the first time this year."
Popular in Sport
-
RWC final predictions: Can we tell anything from an algorithm?
-
RWC; Ramaphosa arrives in Yokohoma, urges SA to support the Bokke
-
New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third place at World Cup
-
WATCH LIVE: Go Bokke! SA rallies behind the Springboks ahead of RWC final
-
Rassie Erasmus confirms he'll step down as Springbok coach
-
Jozi comes out in full force to support the Boks ahead of the RWC finals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.