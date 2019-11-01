View all in Latest
Local rallying to feature as support class for WRX finale

Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to descend on the Killarney International Raceway for the 2019 WRX finale in a week’s time.

FILE: A round of the Rallycross World Championship at the Killarney International Raceway. Picture: Fiaworldrallycross.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway is gearing up for the Sabat World Rallycross Championship spectacular.

Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to descend on the circuit for the 2019 WRX finale in a week’s time.

Rallycross is a combination of rallying and circuit racing, performed on mixed surfaces consisting of dirt and asphalt.

Killarney spokesperson Dave Abrahams said that next week’s event would also include local rallying.

"In the build-up to the event, we'll be featuring a lot of the local competitors who will also be taking part as a fully-fledge support class for the first time this year."

