Kelly Clarkson announces Las Vegas residency

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker announced her 'Invincible' show which will take place at the Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood on her programme The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (01.11.19).

Before telling the studio audience the exciting news, Clarkson explained: "When I launched this show, I heard from fans everywhere who are worried I'd stop putting out new music and touring. Well, don't worry, I got you.

"I have a major announcement to make today. I've scored my very own residency in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson: Invincible debuts April first. It's not an April Fools joke but it does debut April first at the Zappos Theatre of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino."

The 37-year-old singer - who was crowned the winner of the debut season of American Idol - is set to perform 15 shows throughout the summer, as well as take part in meet and greet sessions with her biggest fans.

But it seems her forthcoming residency isn't the only thing Clarkson is excited about when it comes to Sin City, she's also looking forward to hitting the slots.

Clarkson - who is married to artist manager Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children, daughter River, five, and son Remington, three - added: "Not only am I getting to perform, I get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there!"

Meanwhile, Clarkson recently admitted she is always being mistaken for country singer Carrie Underwood - but she doesn't mind as Underwood is "100 pounds" lighter than her.

She quipped: "That happens to me all the time! Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your song 'So Small'. And I'm like, 'I don't even know what that is.' And then, I'll find out it's Carrie Underwood! I'm like, 'Thank you!' Cause I'm, like, legit 100 pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood!"