JRA: M2 to remain a construction site for the next three years

Herman Mashaba said neglecting key infrastructure puts the economy and the lives of residents at risk.

Johannesburg's M2 highway is reopened on 31 October 2019 after eight months of construction. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) on Thursday said the M2 motorway would remain a construction site for the next three years as repairs continue on the city's largest road network.

The first phase of the project to rehabilitate the motorway between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street has been completed after 8 months.

At least R155 million was spent on the renovations, which included the demolition of four concrete pillars and waterproofing internal structures.

Outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to mark the reopening of the motorway.

Mashaba said neglecting key infrastructure put the economy and the lives of residents at risk.

“I had to end up taking a difficult decision to close this freeway, which is artillery supporting the economy out of our country. I’m excited to see it open on time.”

The motorway will officially be opened to the public from Monday.

WATCH: Johannesburg M2 motorway reopening

Timeline

