Jozi comes out in full force to support the Boks ahead of the RWC finals
Win or lose, it’s clear that the team, which carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders are champions to many South Africans.
SANDTON - South Africans on Friday came out in full force to show their support for the Springboks at Nelson Mandela Square, in Sandton.
Green and gold was the theme of the day, with the crowd linking arms to sing the national anthem.
The Springboks are taking on England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.
“Sports has the power to change the world.” Those were the words of former President Nelson Mandela, who presented the Webb Ellis trophy to the Springboks when they made history in 1995, becoming world champions for the first time.
This is the current mood at Nelson Mandela Square where South Africans have gathered to wish #Springboks good luck!#GoBokke— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2019
KYM pic.twitter.com/3NJfth4sMW
Another World Cup victory in 2007 saw the country united.
On Saturday, the national team will face off with England for the title of the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions.
Rugby fans came out in high spirits in Mandela Square.
Win or lose, it’s clear that the team, which carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders, are champions to many South Africans.
Popular in Sport
-
RWC final predictions: Can we tell anything from an algorithm?
-
RWC; Ramaphosa arrives in Yokohoma, urges SA to support the Bokke
-
New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third place at World Cup
-
WATCH LIVE: Go Bokke! SA rallies behind the Springboks ahead of RWC final
-
Rassie Erasmus confirms he'll step down as Springbok coach
-
Youthful England ride wave of royal support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.