Jozi comes out in full force to support the Boks ahead of the RWC finals

Win or lose, it’s clear that the team, which carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders are champions to many South Africans.

Springbok supporters outside Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton on 1 November 2019. Picture: Demi Buzo/EWN
40 minutes ago

SANDTON - South Africans on Friday came out in full force to show their support for the Springboks at Nelson Mandela Square, in Sandton.

Green and gold was the theme of the day, with the crowd linking arms to sing the national anthem.

The Springboks are taking on England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.

“Sports has the power to change the world.” Those were the words of former President Nelson Mandela, who presented the Webb Ellis trophy to the Springboks when they made history in 1995, becoming world champions for the first time.

Another World Cup victory in 2007 saw the country united.

On Saturday, the national team will face off with England for the title of the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions.
Rugby fans came out in high spirits in Mandela Square.

Win or lose, it’s clear that the team, which carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders, are champions to many South Africans.

