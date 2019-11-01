Johnny Depp settles long-running legal case
The 56-year-old Hollywood star won an eight-figure settlement from Jake Bloom's firm, Bloom Hergott.
LONDON - Movie star Johnny Depp has finally settled a long-running legal dispute with a former lawyer.
The 56-year-old Hollywood star won an eight-figure settlement from Jake Bloom's firm, Bloom Hergott, according to Depp's lawyer, whose client had alleged Bloom wrongly collected in excess of $30 million over nearly two decades.
Adam Waldman - who represented the actor in the case - said in a statement: "Today, Bloom Hergott provided Johnny Depp with an eight-figure payment to settle Mr Depp's lawsuit against the firm for fraud, conflict of interest, disgorgement of over $30 million in voidable fees and other malfeasance that they engaged in over nearly two decades."
Depp - who is one of the movie industry's best-paid performers - launched legal action against Bloom in October 2017, arguing that their agreement ought to have been contractual, rather than simply based on a handshake.
Bloom subsequently counter-sued the iconic star, calling for the case to be thrown out by the courts in the US.
However, in August last year, a court in Los Angeles found in favour of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor, which proved to be a decisive moment in the dispute.
Bryan Freedman - Hergott's lawyer - confirmed an agreement has now been reached between both parties, though he stressed that the final sum of money was significantly less than what Depp was originally seeking in the dispute.
The lawyer added: "While the firm was confident it would prevail at trial, we are nonetheless pleased with this resolution as it expedites the firm's winding down process and allows it to get off the endless Johnny Depp litigation train."
