Hanging up the earphones: Broadcaster Xolani Gwala dies

Those that know and love Gwala have described him as hard-hitting yet warm, fierce with a touch of softness as well as fearless with a generous spirit.

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala died in the early hours of Friday morning.

His family made the announcement on 702 on Friday morning.

In September 2017, Gwala announced on 702 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

WATCH: The life and times of XG

The man many affectionately called XG or Bra X among others has endeared himself across a spectrum of sectors in South Africa.

His work ethic and command have also earned him respect in the industry he so dearly cherished.

WATCH: #TimeOut with Xolani Gwala

Timeline

