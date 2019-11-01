Hamba kahle, Mphephethwa. Rest in peace, Xolani Gwala
Radio broadcaster, husband and father Xolani Gwala has died after a long battle with cancer. We pay tribute to a beloved man.
Radio broadcaster, husband and father Xolani Gwala has died after a long battle with cancer.
Listen to the moving tribute to a much respected and beloved man below:
Xolani's family have released the following statement:
Fellow South Africans,
Just over two years ago, our beloved and well-respected media broadcaster and my dearest partner, Xolani Gwala, informed his Radio 702 listeners and colleagues that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. The children and I, and the rest of the family, are devastated to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness, tragically lost his brave battle against this ferocious disease today.
We have been moved and inspired by his hard and formidable fight he waged, which represented his greatness and will power to conquer. Xolani won his battle against cancer not only for himself but for many others and was a fierce campaigner for cancer awareness and early detection.
Since the public announcement in September 2017, myself and Xolani, together with our families, have been deeply touched by the massive outpourings of love and ongoing support from so many South Africans. Xolani was an inspiration and mentor to so many colleagues, friends and listeners over the years. We thank you for your heart-felt messages. These have meant so much to us. Siyabonga!
Popular in Local
-
Hanging up the earphones: Broadcaster Xolani Gwala dies
-
Mboweni shrugs off NUM’s threats to shutdown Eskom
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Gordhan, Malema case puts hate speech in focus
-
Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts comment
-
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe to set record straight on alleged affair with Ian Khama
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.