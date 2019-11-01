Government, media fraternity saddened by Xolani Gwala’s death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Government, media fraternity saddened by Xolani Gwala’s death

Gwala was described him as hard-hitting yet warm, fierce with a touch of softness as well as fearless with a generous spirit.

Xolani Gwala is remembered as radio genius, a pioneer and a legend. Picture: 702.
Xolani Gwala is remembered as radio genius, a pioneer and a legend. Picture: 702.
Mia Lindeque 5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Acting President Angie Motshekga has on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the passing away of respected broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

She is joined by political parties, other politicians, the media fraternity and South Africans alike after Gwala died on Friday morning.

Gwala is being remembered this morning as radio genius, a pioneer and a legend.

The 44-year old passed away in hospital early this morning after battling stage 4 colon cancer. Gwala's career span over 24 years on and off air.

He touched many lives and the messages streaming in on social media is evidence of that.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said Gwala's fight against cancer gave hope to many others fighting the disease.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he is absolutely devastated and saddened by the loss of a seasoned legend, while Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said Gwala is one of the best journalists of his generation.

Those who worked alongside him like John Robbie agree.

He called him a lovely person and a fine broadcaster, while David O'Sullivan hailed him as the best voice in the business.

Former 702 presenter Stephen Grootes said he looked up to Gwala.

“He was fair and polite. No politician could get off the phone with Xolani and feel that they have been treated disrespectfully, and yet he made sure they answer all of the questions.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA