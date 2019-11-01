Gentle, hard-hitting, infectious laugh - SA remembers Xolani Gwala

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are mourning the passing of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Gwala - or simply XG to many - lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning.

His family made the announcement on 702, thanking South Africans for their support during his 18-month long battle; Gwala was 44.

Family spokesperson Matsi Modise said: “Xolani won his battle against cancer, not only for himself but for many others and was a fierce campaigner for cancer awareness and early detection. Xolani was an inspiration and mentor to so many colleagues, friends and listeners over the years. We thank you for your heartfelt messages. These have meant so much to us.”

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.

“He was a hard-hitting journalist. I remember my last interview with him, he was pushing for media freedom but at the same time, he was appreciative of the fact that we make mistakes. It’s saddening to think that when I talk about him, he’s no more.”

At the same time, South Africans shared their memories of him and their heartbreak at his death:

RIP bra X. You kept the nation talking. From your flawless isiZulu news anchoring to being the king of talk radio. You managed to be neutral in an industry that is full of people who have taken side. You will always be loved and remembered. #RIPXolaniGwala. pic.twitter.com/qdA9gyNiLx — DumiGwebuEdits (@dumigwebu) November 1, 2019

I'm devastated by Xolani Gwala's passing. He was a kind, generous and hugely intelligent man. One of the best broadcast journalists we've ever had as a country. This is the story of how we met. I kept meaning to tell him. #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/8DDQMGwFaX — Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) November 1, 2019

My dearest colleague and friend. Such a brave fight you put up. Thank you for making me a more confident and better journalist. PM Live were the glory days. I will miss you dear mphephethwa #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/wmtZO5DfAB — Krivani Pillay (@krivpillay) November 1, 2019

A great loss. A gentleman, hugely generous, and with the heart and mind of a giant. Principled and courageous but always open to hearing the views of others. A good friend. #RIPXolaniGwala — Mary Metcalfe (@metcalfemary11) November 1, 2019

BRO!!! 🤯😢 The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable!! You were always selfless and wanting to BE the difference!!! Broadcasting has lost a titan!! Till we meet again 💔 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/l9HNiCMD5y — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 1, 2019

Sending strength & condolences to all you loved and knew him! #RIPXolaniGwala — Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) November 1, 2019

💔 That laugh, the voice, a journalist, but above all a truly great man. #XolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/fW2byNSXhv — Sheldon Marco Morais (@SheldonMorais) November 1, 2019

A sad day indeed 💔. A great loss. A giant has fallen.

You have fought the good fight, You have finished the race, You have kept the faith. Now rest in Gods perfect peace!



Condolences to the family, friends, colleagues (@Radio702) & South Africa 🇿🇦#RIPXolaniGwala #RIPXG pic.twitter.com/sZPctcrSjn — Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP🇿🇦 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) November 1, 2019

I was so excited to meet Xolani on this day!He was so friendly,so reserved,so polite. I worked at the SABC & SAfm after he had left & I have always wanted to meet him. You were an amazing & talented human being. You made your mark. Lala Ngoxolo.🕊❤️#RIPXolaniGwala #RIPXG pic.twitter.com/QNmpTcxApP — IG: BohlokwaMatlosa (@BohlokwaMatlosa) November 1, 2019

Some listeners have also paid tribute to Gwala:

“He was a kind, honourable human being,” one listener said.

“I’m entering the media industry because of Xolani so I’m heartbroken,” another said.

Others even pointed out his signature laugh: “He had such an infectious laugh.”

Another listener added: “This is a shock. We have lost a great broadcaster.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)