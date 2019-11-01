View all in Latest
Gentle, hard-hitting, infectious laugh - SA remembers Xolani Gwala

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.

Some listeners have also paid tribute Xolani Gwala. Picture: Supplied.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are mourning the passing of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Gwala - or simply XG to many - lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning.

His family made the announcement on 702, thanking South Africans for their support during his 18-month long battle; Gwala was 44.

Family spokesperson Matsi Modise said: “Xolani won his battle against cancer, not only for himself but for many others and was a fierce campaigner for cancer awareness and early detection. Xolani was an inspiration and mentor to so many colleagues, friends and listeners over the years. We thank you for your heartfelt messages. These have meant so much to us.”

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.

“He was a hard-hitting journalist. I remember my last interview with him, he was pushing for media freedom but at the same time, he was appreciative of the fact that we make mistakes. It’s saddening to think that when I talk about him, he’s no more.”

At the same time, South Africans shared their memories of him and their heartbreak at his death:

Some listeners have also paid tribute to Gwala:

“He was a kind, honourable human being,” one listener said.

“I’m entering the media industry because of Xolani so I’m heartbroken,” another said.

Others even pointed out his signature laugh: “He had such an infectious laugh.”

Another listener added: “This is a shock. We have lost a great broadcaster.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

