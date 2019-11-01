FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ramaphosa's moment with Xolani Gwala

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ramaphosa's moment with Xolani Gwala

South Africans are mourning the passing of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala died in the early hours of Friday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa got the chance to be interviewed by the seasoned broadcaster at the beginning of his term about a range of issues, once again demonstrating his hard-hitting yet warm and respectful nature.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa in conversation with Xolani Gwala

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA