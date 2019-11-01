View all in Latest
EFF: Xolani Gwala was a radio genius and a skilled broadcaster

Tributes were still pouring in for the broadcaster who lost his battle with colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Radio 702's Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described veteran journalist Xolani Gwala as a radio genius and a skilled broadcaster.

In a statement, the red berets said that Gwala possessed a memorable voice with critical content.

Tributes were still pouring in for the broadcaster who lost his battle with colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

He's been lauded for his rigorous interviewing skills and his humble approach to his work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Gwala's friends and family, with several other prominent politicians following suit.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sais she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.

"He was a hard-hitting journalist. I remember in my last interview with him, he was pushing to emphasis the importance of media freedom. At the same time, he would appreciate that people do make mistakes. It is saddening to think that when I get to talk about him, he is no more."

WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala

Timeline

