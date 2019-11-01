EFF: Xolani Gwala was a radio genius and a skilled broadcaster
Tributes were still pouring in for the broadcaster who lost his battle with colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described veteran journalist Xolani Gwala as a radio genius and a skilled broadcaster.
In a statement, the red berets said that Gwala possessed a memorable voice with critical content.
He's been lauded for his rigorous interviewing skills and his humble approach to his work.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Gwala's friends and family, with several other prominent politicians following suit.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sais she remembered Gwala as a gentle and compassionate person.
"He was a hard-hitting journalist. I remember in my last interview with him, he was pushing to emphasis the importance of media freedom. At the same time, he would appreciate that people do make mistakes. It is saddening to think that when I get to talk about him, he is no more."
WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala
