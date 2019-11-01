EC prosecutor to appear in court for soliciting a bribe

Ncedo Moyeni (45) was arrested earlier this week after he solicited a bribe from a drunk-driving accused.

CAPE TOWN - A King William’s Town prosecutor is expected back in court at the end of this month.

Ncedo Moyeni (45) was arrested earlier this week after he solicited a bribe from a drunk-driving accused.

In return for the R5,000 payment, Moyeni allegedly agreed to ensure that the case is closed.

The accused made a R4,000 payment to Moyeni and agreed to pay the balance in instalments.

He reported the matter to authorities after he received a call from the investigating officer, reminding him of his next court date.

The Hawks' Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It follows an investigation that started in 2018 where allegations were made against him soliciting a bribe. There was money that was paid to him but he demanded more in order to squash a case of a suspect who was arrested.”