EC prosecutor to appear in court for soliciting a bribe
Ncedo Moyeni (45) was arrested earlier this week after he solicited a bribe from a drunk-driving accused.
CAPE TOWN - A King William’s Town prosecutor is expected back in court at the end of this month.
In return for the R5,000 payment, Moyeni allegedly agreed to ensure that the case is closed.
The accused made a R4,000 payment to Moyeni and agreed to pay the balance in instalments.
He reported the matter to authorities after he received a call from the investigating officer, reminding him of his next court date.
The Hawks' Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It follows an investigation that started in 2018 where allegations were made against him soliciting a bribe. There was money that was paid to him but he demanded more in order to squash a case of a suspect who was arrested.”
