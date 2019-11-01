RWC; Ramaphosa arrives in Yokohoma, urges SA to support the Bokke

The clash kicks off at 11 am South African time and the team is looking to win their third trophy.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being urged to come out in their numbers to support the Springboks as they prepare for their biggest challenge - the Rugby World Cup final in Japan - on Friday.

It's hoped the Boks will make history as they seek to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

The team beat New Zealand on home soil in 1995 and also triumphed against England in Paris in 2007.

On Saturday at 11 am South African time, they will take on the English again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who's in Yokohama to support the team, called on South Africans to don their green and gold and rally behind the Boks.

“I’m going to meet our rugby team and I’m looking forward to going to see them in their camp and give them a lot of encouragement from 57 million South Africans who are standing behind them.”

“South Africa’s moment has arrived”. President @CyrilRamaphosa has urged all South Africans to wear their Springbok rugby jerseys and at exactly 13h00, pause for a moment of silence, and those in their cars blow their horns and make the @Springboks feel our presence. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/Jtt7GS6Y53 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 1, 2019

Ahead of their final against England, the Springboks are getting messages of support and well wishes from home.

The clash kicks off at 11 am South African time and the team is looking to win their third trophy.

Bafana Bafana have sent a message of support to the Boks.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki said: “I’m not that much into Twitter but I have been sending messages of support. We wish Die Bokke the best of luck, bring it home, you’ve done it before and it’s possible.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa departing South Africa 🇿🇦 for Yokohama, Japan 🇯🇵 where he will lead the nation’s support for the @Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England. #RWC2019 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/TJqFdJou58 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 31, 2019