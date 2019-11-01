Cleansing ceremony performed at Mowbray Cemetery after graves desecrated

The Al Jama-ah Party said that 80 tombstones were removed earlier this week and positioned in cult-like symbols on the burial ground. Other tombstones were also used to shape a large cross over some graves.

CAPE TOWN - A cleansing ceremony has been performed at the Mowbray Cemetery following the desecration of several graves.

The Al Jama-ah Party said that 80 tombstones were removed earlier this week and positioned in cult-like symbols on the burial ground.

Other tombstones were also used to shape a large cross over some graves.

The party has called on police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators were put behind bars.

Al Jama-ah's Parliamentary leader Ganief Hendricks: "The seven empty graves that were prepared for the next day were quite deep but those who desecrated the cemetery climbed down into the graves and they had triangles and other, what we believe, to be satanic symbols placed in the graves."