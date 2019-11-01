Cleansing ceremony performed at Mowbray Cemetery after graves desecrated

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cleansing ceremony performed at Mowbray Cemetery after graves desecrated

The Al Jama-ah Party said that 80 tombstones were removed earlier this week and positioned in cult-like symbols on the burial ground. Other tombstones were also used to shape a large cross over some graves.

FILE: The Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
FILE: The Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A cleansing ceremony has been performed at the Mowbray Cemetery following the desecration of several graves.

The Al Jama-ah Party said that 80 tombstones were removed earlier this week and positioned in cult-like symbols on the burial ground.

Other tombstones were also used to shape a large cross over some graves.

The party has called on police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators were put behind bars.

Al Jama-ah's Parliamentary leader Ganief Hendricks: "The seven empty graves that were prepared for the next day were quite deep but those who desecrated the cemetery climbed down into the graves and they had triangles and other, what we believe, to be satanic symbols placed in the graves."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA