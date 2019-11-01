Cabinet approves combating drugs, national childcare policies among others

Cabinet gave the thumbs up to the national drug master plan which outlines strategies to combat the abuse of drugs in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday said Cabinet approved several policies and plans.

These include the national drug master plan and the national childcare and protection policy.

As Mthembu explains, the plan proposes seven strategic goals to deal with the drugs scourge which also focuses on dealing with the reduction of the demand for drugs.

“The plan proposes seven strategies to combat drugs, the abuse of drugs within our communities…”

Meanwhile, another social policy dealing with national childcare and protection was approved.

The policy gives effect to the Children Act by strengthening the coordination of the childcare and protection system to ensure the maximum use of resources for improved services.

Cabinet also approved that the Prescription of Civil and Criminal Matters Amendment Bill be submitted to Parliament.

The bill seeks to rectify Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act, to ensure perpetrators of sexual offences can face prosecution irrespective of when the crimes were committed in line with an earlier Constitutional Court ruling.