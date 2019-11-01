View all in Latest
Anti-abortion doctor to wait a little longer to learn his fate

Doctor Jacques de Vos's attorney Martus de Wet said they were still seeking clarity from the HPCSA on some of the charges.

Attorney Martus de Wet (left) and Dr Jacques De Vos (right) at the Health Professions Council fo South Africa's hearing on 27 August 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Attorney Martus de Wet (left) and Dr Jacques De Vos (right) at the Health Professions Council fo South Africa's hearing on 27 August 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A medical doctor barred from practising because of his anti-abortion views will know his fate in December.

While doing his internship at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, Doctor Jacques de Vos allegedly dissuading a patient from carrying out an abortion.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) charged De Vos with unprofessional conduct, accusing him of acting in a manner not in accordance with the norms and standards of the profession.

The 32-year-old’s legal team argues the correct procedure was not followed to establish the inquiry.

De Vos's attorney Martus de Wet said they were still seeking clarity from the HPCSA on some of the charges.

“Some of the charges were totally vague; we relied on the Constitutional Court judgment that they must provide us with clarity on exactly where and how the alleged misconduct happened so that the person can answer.”

De Wet said it was established the patient did have the abortion.

The hearing has been postponed until the 9 December.

