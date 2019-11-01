Dweba set for 50th match for Cheetahs in clash against Scarlets

The Cheetahs' five game-winning run in the PRO14 ended with a last gasp defeat at Connacht last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Joseph Dweba will be playing his 50th match for the Cheetahs in their PRO14 clash against Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales on Saturday.

The Cheetahs' five game-winning run in the PRO14 ended with a last gasp defeat at Connacht last weekend.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend’s match against Scarlets. The defeat last week was disappointing and we would like to get on a winning path away from home,” said coach Hawies Fourie.

“We did let ourselves down during the first half. We made a lot of handling errors - some of the guys were a bit careless with the passing and we didn’t respect the ball.

“We should have won the game and even though there were refereeing decisions we didn’t agree with, it wouldn’t have influenced the game if we played better in the first half. The team have put in a great effort on the training field this week and made some adjustments.”

Dweba added: "It’s a 50th for me, it’s quite exciting and it’s quite emotional as well. I am thankful for the opportunity and I am thankful for everything that has been happening as well.”

CHEETAHS SQUAD

Cheetahs: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. William Small-Smith, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. Louis Fouche, 11. Clayton Blommetjies, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Tian Meyer (C), 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Junior Pokomela, 6. Sias Koen, 5. JP du Preez, 4. Sintu Manjezi, 3. Aranos Coetzee, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16. Wilmar Arnoldi, 17. Luan de Bruin, 18. Erich de Jager, 19. Walt Steenkamp, 20. Gerhard Olivier, 21. Ruan Pienaar, 22. George Whitehead, 23. Anthony Volmink.