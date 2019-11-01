2 killed, one wounded in Uitsig shooting

Makhura urges Gauteng municipalities to step up service delivery efforts
The police's Frederick van Wyk said that no arrests had been made.
CAPE TOWN - Two people were shot dead and one person injured in a shooting incident in Uitsig on Thursday night.
The incident occurred on the corner of Cosmos and Jacaranda Streets.
"The circumstances around a shooting incident last night where two males, aged 19 and 45, were shot and fatally wounded and a 26-year-old wounded, are under investigation. A double murder and an attempted murder case were opened for further investigation."
The wounded 26-year-old was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
