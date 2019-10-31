Zille says she's not interested in leading DA again
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille said that she would not throw her name in the hat to lead the party again.
Zille addressed the Cape Town press club in Newlands on Thursday.
She touched on several issues, including the recent resignations that rocked the organisation.
Herman Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor and from the DA last week Monday, with Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip following suite just two days later.
Speculation had been mounting that Zille would replace Maimane as party leader.
Responding to a question about whether she would want to lead the party again, this was her response.
"Definitely not. You never put your toe in the same pool twice because it's not the same pool and it's not the same toe."
